European Union rejects parallel talks on Brexit, trade deal with UK

The European Union won’t allow defense and security to become bargaining chips in negotiations with Britain over its exit from the bloc, EU President Donald Tusk said.

May will announce to Parliament that Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union Wednesday, ending a 44-year relationship, enacting the decision made by United Kingdom voters in a referendum nine months ago and launching both Britain and the bloc into uncharted territory.

However, German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande have both stated their opposition, arguing that the United Kingdom must complete divorce talks first.

“Only when the relevant questions are clarified can we subsequently – but hopefully soon – talk about our future relationship”, the chancellor said in a speech in Berlin.

His guidelines – which are expected to be formally adopted at an European Union summit at the end of April – are expected to endorse the position of France and Germany that trade talks must wait until the separation has been agreed.

The EU and Britain have two years to negotiate the terms of Brexit.

Mr Tusk did not spell out what progress would be regarded as sufficient, but his words are likely to be interpreted as referring to the settlement of a “divorce bill” of an estimated £50 billion set to be presented to the UK.

The UK’s rights and obligations had to be addressed first, she said. We were a permanent member as a member of the EU.

“If, however, we leave the European Union without an agreement, the default position is that we would have to trade on World Trade Organisation terms. Only then, later, can we talk about our future relationship”.

“No turning back” is what Prime Minister May told parliament after Britain’s EU ambassador handed the letter of notice to the President of the European Council.

The guidelines will form the basis of a mandate for chief European Union negotiator Michel Barnier, who expects to launch negotiations in early June.

“To achieve this, we believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our future partnership alongside those of our withdrawal from the EU”.

For the EU, already reeling from successive crises over debt and refugees, the loss of Britain is the biggest blow yet to 60 years of efforts to forge European unity in the wake of two devastating world wars.