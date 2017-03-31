European Union to hold special Brexit summit on 29 April, Tusk says

What happens next is up to the EU.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, and European.

The 60-year-old leader hopes to negotiate terms that keep trade, financial and political relations with European Union member states as close as possible after Brexit, but also satisfy eurosceptics in her Conservative Party who demand a complete break from an institution they say has stolen British sovereignty. Leaders of the 27 nations will then meet in April or May to finalise their negotiating platform. “Labour respects the result of the referendum and accepts that Britain will be leaving the European Union, but the manner in which we leave is still up for negotiation”. This could take several weeks, meaning the two sides may not be able to start discussions until late May or June.

According to Juncker, Great Britain will have to get used to being treated as a non-member. He’ll receive direction from the Council, which represents the leaders of the member states.

The Times newspaper reports that MPs are demanding Hammond a divorce bill deal that will only cost Britain £3 billion (€3.4 billion, $3.7 billion).

Any deal, he said, would have to be seen to be worse than Britain’s current arrangements within the EU. Britain hasn’t ruled out paying, but is expected to contest the bill. There’s also likely to be friction over Britain’s desire to maintain free trade in goods and services with the bloc, without accepting the EU’s core principle of free movement of workers. The draft is broadly ready, based on what May said in a key speech in January, but may need to be fine-tuned, European Union officials say. That makes some barriers to trade seem inevitable. On Monday, March 20, 2017 the European Commission said it has been informed in advance of Britain’s plans to trigger its exit from the EU on March 29 and stands ready to help launch the negotiations.

The unprecedented talks are due to run for two years, though many diplomats and officials admit it would probably take longer. He said Britain shouldn’t expect negotiations to conclude within two years.

“I would envisage a transition period to get Europe and the United Kingdom across the line to a new relationship”, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in Brussels.

Sapin doesn’t hold out many chances for Britain’s view to prevail.

The European Banking Authority is based in London and will have to find another home inside the EU after Brexit, triggering industry speculation that it could be merged with the Frankfurt based European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority.