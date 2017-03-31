The statistical office Eurostat is set to release the initial figures for Eurozone inflation for March on Friday.

The euro held its own at just under $1.07 as data showed euro zone inflation had slowed in March by far more than the economists had expected, driven down mostly by a deceleration of energy price rises. Consumer price growth in Brandenburg is down to 1.4 percent in March from 2 percent in the previous and has declined to 1.7 percent from 2.5 percent in Hesse and Bavaria.

“Consistent with weak underlying price pressure, the market is pricing in lower inflation in coming months (down at 0.8% in January 2018), which in our view is in sharp contrast with the expectations of a policy rate hike this year”.

Gold XAU= pulled back 0.1 percent to $1,241.41 an ounce, extending Thursday’s 0.7 percent loss on the dollar’s strength, but remains set for a 7.8 percent quarterly gain.

It said the rise of inflation above its target was not sustainable, and that it would “look through” price increases measured in the headline inflation rate if they were not reflected in the core inflation measure. In recent months, there has been pressure on rate-setters to consider reversing their stimulus policies as inflation went above target – albeit for one month – and growth has improved.

The pound made small losses against the dollar and euro in early hours trading on Friday, as the Eurozone waits on inflation figures this afternoon and Britain embarks on the first round of Brexit negotiations. According to INE, Spain’s national consumer price index rose by 2.3 percent year-on-year in March, down from 3.0 percent in February.

Arguing for steady hand, Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny said there was no need to deviate from the already charted course while Finnish central bank governor Erkki Liikanen expressed support for the ECB’s policy path expressed in its so-called forward guidance.

“We suspect that underlying price pressures will remain very subdued in future”. That points to weak wage growth in the eurozone even at a time when unemployment has been falling consistently for months.

The common currency had dropped about 0.5 percent overnight following a report by Reuters that European Central Bank policymakers were wary of changing their policy message after tweaks this month had raised expectations of the central bank ending its super-easy policy and eventually hiking interest rates.

The ECB has been attempting to stimulate the eurozone economy with negative interest rates and a bond-buying programme.

But the European Central Bank repeatedly rejected those calls, arguing that inflation has already peaked this year and will not return back towards its 2 percent target perhaps until 2019, as unemployment remains high, wage growth is anaemic and the economy is still operating with significant slack.