Ex-Freedom Caucus member: Group needs to ‘change their concept’

The comments on healthcare from Senate Republicans and the White House were a cold reality check on the newly revived hopes of House Republicans. The math is the same. “I think there’s a way out of this, though”.

“I think there wasn’t a speech I made or very few where I didn’t mention that, perhaps the best thing that could happen is exactly what happened today”, said Trump. “Do not worry”, the president said. And a slender majority say covering all Americans is a federal responsibility – a view embraced by Democrats but not Republicans, who instead focus on access and lower premiums. They don’t seem to know much about being in charge. It’s true, the Trump plan would have changed the Obamacare formula that required insurers to charge older consumers no more than three times what they charge the youngest adults.

Donald Trump reacts after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor on March 24, 2017. The group met repeatedly throughout the process, emerging from countless late-night meetings in the Rayburn office building to declare they had the votes to kill House leaders’ bill.

But the House group’s leader and another member declined to respond to the criticism in a pair of television interviews.

“All last week he was calling them”.

But one GOP source close to the White House said the health care fiasco is also a revealing moment for House Speaker Paul Ryan and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, two longtime Washington insiders.

“Have we had some discussions and listened to ideas? You just had to be against it”, Ryan told reporters after canceling the vote. “Not at this time”.

Spicer said on Wednesday that “it’s possible, sure”, that a deal to replace Obamacare would win support from some Democrats, who could provide the votes necessary to pass a bill even if some Republicans vote against it.

Ryan vowed members would continue working although he didn’t offer any specific timeline.

“It’s pretty obvious we were not able, in the House, to pass a replacement”. The problem, as Whalen sees it, is this: “How do you threaten people with political Siberia when they’re already proud of being Siberians?” “They have an opportunity now to have the status quo, regretfully”.

McConnell complemented Trump’s and Ryan’s efforts and then concluded his remarks on the debacle with four words: “Sorry that didn’t work”.

Democrats have never claimed that Obamacare is flawless, and they appear willing to reach out across the aisle to address the problems. “But he’s going to have to tell the Freedom Caucus and the hard-right special wealthy interests who are dominating his presidency. he can’t work with them, and we’ll certainly look at his proposals”.

On ABC’s This Week, Schumer said “the president never called us once” to work on the health care bill.

With Friday’s legislative collapse, Democratic former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement, the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA) – known as Obamacare – remains in place despite seven years of Republican promises to dismantle it. “The president went above and beyond, did everything in his power to get this bill across the finish line”. “I’m just fed up”, she said, apologizing for colorful language as she walked her dog down a city street. You’re doing a good job. “My prayers and my support are with you”. “And I think we can get people to get to yes“.

‘Republicans promised a bill that would stop Obamacare’s taxes and mandates, and replace them with free-market reforms that will increase health insurance competition and drive down costs, ‘ Club for Growth’s president David McIntosh told the Hill. “We don’t”, said Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Florida. Ryan wants a huge tax cut for the rich, paid for in part by the border adjustment tax, which is opposed by scores of Republicans. “And I think people are willing to do that”.