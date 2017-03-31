Ex-Penn State President Guilty Of Child Endangerment In Abuse Scandal

One of Pennsylvania State University’s former presidents was convicted Friday on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment in connection with the wide-ranging pedophilia scandal centered around Jerry Sandusky, the school’s former assistant football coach.

But jurors in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, acquitted Graham Spanier of a second count of child endangerment and of conspiracy.

His was the last pending criminal case related to former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky’s serial sexual abuse of children on and off Penn State’s campus.

“Evil in the form of Jerry Sandusky was allowed to run wild”, prosecutor Patrick Schulte told the jury.

The university has since faced a range of penalties and sanctions connected to the Sandusky case, including a historically high $2.4 million fine for late reporting of sex crimes. The report – which Spanier subsequently blasted as unfair – noted that Spanier, Curley and Schultz had talked about reporting Sandusky to authorities years before he was charged, but opted not to do so.

Spanier didn’t appear to react when the verdict was read in a hushed courtroom. Spanier’s lawyer said they will appeal.

A few days later, the board dismissed Spanier, and the legendary football coach Joe Paterno. It led to the ousters of Spanier and Paterno and resulted in the university paying out more than $90 million to settle claims by more than 30 Sandusky accusers.

“It didn’t feel like they were conspiring to endanger children”, Navazio said. In that year, assistant football coach Mike McQueary witnessed Sandusky abusing a boy in an on-campus shower.

The charges included obstruction of justice and perjury, related to Penn State’s inability to initially produce records of prior incidents involving Sandusky in response to a government subpoena, and statements the men made in grand jury testimony. Both admitted they wish they would have done more.

Penn State accepted Friday’s verdict and issued a statement critical of its past leaders.

“…While we can not undo the past, we have re-dedicated ourselves and our university to act always with the highest integrity”. Prosecutors argued he put the school and their own interests ahead of protecting the child. He’d won numerous national honors, had grown Penn State to an overall enrollment of 97,000 and earned the favor of NCAA president Mark Emmert, who came to see Spanier as one of those too-rare folks who believed athletic success should never compromise academic integrity.

At least four victims at Sandusky’s trial said they were molested after 2001. Schultz and Curley told him Sandusky and the boy had been engaged in “horseplay” in the shower, he said then.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict was announced, lead prosecutor Laura Ditka called the conviction “a major victory”.