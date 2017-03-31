Ex-punk rocker O’Rourke to make his 2018 Senate bid official

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that ex-punk rocker, and current Democrat Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) is stepping up to challenge incumbent Sen. He plans to make the announcement in his hometown of El Paso.

The 44-year-old three-term House member would come in as an underdog in Republican-leaning Texas, where Cruz won 56 per cent of the vote in his first Senate election in 2012.

Another Texas House Democrat, Rep. Joaquin Castro, has been considering a run against Cruz and is expected to make a decision sometime in April.

“It’s very likely that I will run for Senate in 2018”, O’Rourke told the Texas Tribune earlier this year. “It’s energizing the base and changing the whole dynamics of electoral politics here, and that’s what these two guys see”.

Cruz’s reelection for office follows him losing the Republican nomination for president to Donald Trump previous year. In a statement Wednesday Castro’s political director Matthew Jones said, “It’s no secret that Joaquin is heavily weighing a Senate run, and he will continue to have those discussions with his family, friends and supporters across Texas”. O’Rourke told ABC-7 it is important for him to share the decision with El Paso first. If O’Rourke does run for Senate he could be facing some big challenges. “I don’t think there’s anything real magical about this”. Ted Cruz in 2018.

O’Rourke was arrested in 1995 for breaking and entering after jumping a fence at the University of Texas at El Paso during what he now says was a prank, but prosecutors declined the case.

Archer has called O’Rourke “Kennedy-esque“.

O’Rourke recently got attention for a road trip with Republican Rep. Julian was elected mayor of San Antonio and then became President Obama’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and was mentioned as a possible vice presidential running mate for Hillary Clinton a year ago. The pair became an internet sensation during hours of listening to Johnny Cash, hitting Whataburger and jointly opposing Trump’s border wall.

Cruz has drawn potential challengers from both sides of the aisle.

O’Rourke’s chances aren’t great against Cruz as no Democrat has been elected statewide since 1994.

Perhaps tellingly, Cruz has sometimes singled out the Castro brothers for past criticism.

O’Rourke, little known outside his district, would be a long shot in a state that remains reliably Republican.