Exposure like IPL, BBL missing in England: Stokes

I have enormous respect for him both as a player and as one of the finest leaders. I want to try and stay as clear as possible.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in the series decider against Australia, showed glimpses of Dhoni’s style of captaincy.

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith (L), team owner Sanjiv Goenka (2L) and player Ajinkya Rahane (R) pose for a photograph with a team jersey as they welcome England’s Ben Stokes (2L) to the team during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the IPL after a grueling Test series, Smith said, “It will be great to have so many great leaders from different countries, it’s a big plus and not a hindrance”. As an individual, as a leader and as a player, I have been his biggest fans. And I have no hesitation saying this again that I have admired the way Steve has led Australia over the last several months. “Hopefully, with the squad at our disposal, I hope to get the results that we are striving for – which is to win the IPL”. But, I do not think it is a matter of public debate as to what went behind the decision (of handing the captaincy to Smith). I am keen to move on from it and take over charge of Pune.

MS Dhoni and Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiant were the side to splash the cash and purchase the star.

Pune franchise were earlier called Rising Pune Supergiants, but now they have dropped the “S” and become a “Supergiant”.

India’s top order batsman who started his worldwide career with Twenty20 global in the year 2011, Ajinkya Rahane happily spoke about his part in the team, “I am quite in sync with the team structure as this will be my second year with Rising Pune Supergiant”.

Rahane and the rest felt the team is well balanced this time around. The Australian skipper means business as he prepares to captain a team which is likely to have in the mix three others who have captained their national teams. “Imran Tahir’s inclusion is definitely going to strengthen our bowling department and will lend variety to the team”.

Even as Smith and Rahane repeatedly side-stepped the core questions, Team owner Sanjeev Goenka was not too far behind. They played really well in India. High and orderly performance with good bowling, fielding and batting will be the benchmark for judging the team. “We aim to make our partnership a powerful enabler and medium for their brand to communicate with their customers”, Raghu Iyer, CEO, Rising Pune Supergiant said.

Rising Pune Supergiant team of IPL has announced today Motorola as their Team Sponsor for the 10th edition of IPL which starts on 5th April 2017.