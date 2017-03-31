Facebook will now let users host fundraisers for emergencies or medical issues

These fundraising tools will be launched first in U.S. The causes may vary from anything like college education to personal crisis to funeral expense – literally anything.

Friends can donate in a few taps with secure payments, without leaving Facebook. The company expanded that privilege to individuals raising funds on behalf of those nonprofits previous year.

Announced by the company today, Facebook isn’t going to allow a free-for-all.

See the thing with campaigns like this is that they generate a lot of social interest.

A donation goal can be picked by users and others can put as much as they want into the cause.

There will be reviews of course, to ensure that the wrong causes are not generating money from the platform.

While the idea is not to make money off the tool, Facebook does charge a 6.9% fee plus a standard 30-cent transaction fee to cover payment processing, vetting, and security.

Facebook will start personal fundraisers with six categories including education (such as tuition and books), medical, pet medical, crisis relief, personal emergencies (like a vehicle accident or theft), and funeral and loss.

The feature is not available yet but will be rolling out over the next few weeks to users over the age of 18 and will be called “personal fundraisers”.

Facebook said the feature will help raise awareness quickly, encouraging the community to share information about the campaigns directly from Facebook. Anyone who watches the content can contribute some money toward the person or organization behind the page both during the live broadcast and after it ends. Interestingly, Facebook will be brought into conflict with the likes of GoFundMe and Kickstarter. Facebook though has the added advantage in that it already hosts the largest congregation of individuals in the world on its platform, what with its user base of over 2 billion.