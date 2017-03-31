Fairytale end for Podolski as Germany set record

This friendly global carried the air of a testimonial for long periods – and in many ways it was as Germany striker Podolski bade farewell to the worldwide stage.

It was only fitting that the Galatasaray forward should claim his 49th goal on his 130th – and final – global appearance in Wednesday’s emotional farewell.

England’s team manager Gareth Southgate watches the friendly soccer match between Germany and England in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. “We’ve lost to a fairy-tale goal”.

Southgate hailed Lukas Podolski’s second-half thunderbolt goal on his final appearance for Germany, but noted that England outplayed the world champions for long spells.

Lukas Podolski believes Wayne Rooney deserves a warm Wembley send off when his England days come to an end.

“I don’t know how much he paid for the England goalkeeper to let it in”, World Cup-winning teammate Thomas Mueller joked. “Normally fairytales don’t happen in football but that was one for him”, Southgate said of Podolski’s stunning goal.

“The way it ended today was like a film”, Podolski said.

“And the one bit we missed was the finish”.

Only 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaeus and all-time top-scorer Miroslav Klose have made more appearances for Germany. “If you have played 130 internationals, you have to have had something special”.

England might have won the game, but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal.

Keane fired over in the early stages as England made a bright start and Adam Lallana’s powerful shot hit the post with 30 minutes gone. “I think it is very exciting for what we can do moving forwards”. Big moments in the game, we have to capitalise on. Cologne fans from his hometown club also wore their colors in tribute to their hero.

“That gave me goosebumps to get a reception like that”, added Podolski.

Player ratingsGermany: Marc-Andre ter Stegen 8, Jonas Hector 7, Antonio Rudiger 7, Mats Hummels 6, Joshua Kimmich 7, Toni Kroos 8, Julian Weigl 6, Leroy Sane 7, Julian Brandt 6, Lukas Podolski 7, Timo Werner 6.

Alli showed some sublime touches in a system that suited him and brought the best out of his natural creative instincts, making chances and also acting as a goal threat as Southgate looks to find the new way forward for England.

Podolski fire wildly over the target shortly after before England created the best opening of the half on 42 minutes, but having been poked through by Vardy, Dele Alli drove the ball into Ter Stegen’s midriff.

“The goal is an incredible strike so I am sure we will look back and see where it might have been closed down and everything else, but from Joe Hart’s point of view it was pretty unstoppable”.