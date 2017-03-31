Federer: I was very lucky against Berdych

It was far from easy, though, as Federer saved two match points in the deciding, third-set tiebreak. Winners from Federer, and even errors from Berdych, drew loud roars.

Today Roger Federer let slip, like an ill-timed fart, perhaps the worst four-point sequence ever seen on his serve. “Could have gone either way”.

In an afternoon women’s semifinal the 14-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, the Dane who lives and trains in Miami part-time, utilized her defensive skills as well as a surprisingly effective first serve to blunt the power of second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. “It’s always been a tournament where I wouldn’t say I struggle, but I’ve just not had the results I wanted”.

Federer has been gorging on wins in 2017 (he’s 17-1), settling old scores (he finally managed to record a third consecutive win Nadal) and reveling in the adulation that has greeted his remarkable rebound from knee surgery in the spring of 2016.

Already 4-2 up in the first set, Federer only needed the first of two break points to widen his advantage over the experienced Czech.

The Kyrgios-Zverev quarter-final was billed as a glimpse at the future of top-level tennis and if so, the sport should have an entertaining era ahead.

“I don’t know what I was thinking”, Kyrgios said. Kyrgios, 21, has often hailed Federer as his childhood idol and the greatest player in tennis history. They were slated to meet in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells two weeks ago, but Kyrgios had to pull out due to a stomach flu.

“I would love it”, Federer said.

The No.10 seed then had a golden opportunity for his seventh win in 24 contests against Federer when he hit a backhand victor to give himself two match points at 6-4, the first one on his own serve. “I think it’s gotten to a point where everybody wants to be super silent”.

Berdych, whose form looks to be steadily improving, scurried down to the locker room in a hurry after double-faulting to gift Federer the victory. Federer, too, has returned the favour, tipping the Aussie as one of the most talented young players in the sport.

Australian 12th seed Kyrgios required six match points against the 19-year-old German, prevailing 6-4 6-7 (9-11) 6-3 at Key Biscayne. He won the 2017 Australian Open after defeating Rafael Nadal in the final and it has been his first Grand Slam since his success at Wimbledon in 2012. “That’s what I did and I got over the line”.