Felder, Silva spark Gamecocks in victory against Duke

The Gamecocks are in. The Gamecocks’ third trip to NY this season will be to play Baylor for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Seventh-seeded SC knocked off Duke, one of the tournament favorites, 88-81, with a furious second half where the Gamecocks shot 71% and missed just eight shots. The Blue Devil roster has nine McDonald’s All American players and any team with that level of talent has no excuses when it comes to performance.

The Blue Devils were shockingly upset by No. 7 seed SC 88-81 in their second-round East Region matchup. It impacted Allen as well, as he averaged just 14.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, numbers down from 21.6 and 4.6 a year ago. SC is full of hard-nosed players who use suffocating defense and imposing physical strength to out-muscle opponents.

The Jayhawks had plenty of support from their fans, and now they will move closer to home to face Purdue in a regional semifinal Thursday in Kansas City. SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell was unguardable, using powerful drives to the basket to either score or get fouled.

The Gamecocks have played terrific defense all year long, but they won’t be able to hold Baylor under 80 points in this game. They also hit free throws, which can not be ignored.

When the chips were down, Duke didn’t have enough in the tank to keep attacking, settling for four straight 3-point attempts during the stretch that the game got away for good. Now you know why. The goal is to not just win one game or just win two games. He played six minutes against Troy and had zero points, two turnovers and three fouls. But behind Sindarius Thornwell’s outside shooting and Chris Silva’s dominance underneath, SC rallied to win two NCAA games for the first time in 44 years. That said, Giles and Luke Kennard could both jump and be taken in the first round, while it might be uncomfortable for Allen to return to college after all the drama.

Frank Martin wasn’t anxious. You’ll have Xavier looking to keep the magic going as an 11-seed, and MI looking to firebomb its way to the Elite 8. But since coming to SC, he’s garnered little attention. Duke was stunned by SC.

Notice completed a 3-point play early in the second half to pull Carolina within five, 35-30 with 17:22 to play.

After Duke took a 30-23 lead at the half on the strength of a defensive effort that forced SC to shoot 20 percent from the field, the Blue Devils never found their footing in the second half. Baylor has won 4 of their last 5 games and also have one of the better defenses left in the NCAA Tournament as the Bears rank 21st in scoring defense, 2nd in rebound margin, and 22nd in defensive FG%.

One remains, and North Carolina needed an escape act to get past Arkansas and avoid joining Villanova as the biggest upset victims of the tournament. Still, it had reasonable hopes of turning the ACC tournament run into a deep NCAA run, given the presence of Kennard, Grayson Allen and Jayson Tatum on a roster loaded with blue-chip talent.