Filibuster threat over Gorsuch nomination doesn’t sit well with Nebraska senator (AUDIO)

But neither Trump nor those supporting Gorsuch will ever have a vote on the Supreme Court. Democrats view the strong opposition as an appropriate response to the thwarting of Obama’s choice to fill the vacant seat, Judge Merrick Garland, who’s nomination was halted by bstructionist tactics from Republican senators previous year.

Sen. Schumer noted that all of the George W. Bush and Barack Obama SCOTUS appointees hit the 60-vote threshold and that if the nominee can’t reach that total, “The answer isn’t to change the rules. My vote will be ‘no.’ And I urge my colleagues to do the same”, Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

Hearings for a Supreme Court nominee usually dominate Congress, but that’s not been the case over the four days of hearings.

The cloture vote refers to the Senate process for filibusters.

Gorsuch is in the mold of Scalia, and Democrats are justified in opposing him.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding its third and likely final hearing Thursday on President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve on the Supreme Court.

“After careful deliberation I have concluded that I can not support Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court”, Schumer said. He later told the Post that Gorsuch is “not a neutral legal mind but someone with a deep-seated conservative ideology”.

That could change the way every Supreme Court confirmation proceeds in the future.

Key Democrats in the Senate have threatened a filibuster.

And in questions concerning the unilateral reinstatement of torture and the welfare of undocumented immigrants, Gorsuch insisted he would follow the letter of the law, which bans torture and affords equal protection even for those in this country illegally.

In addition to Schumer, Sens. But his decision to support the filibuster of Gorsuch is significant. Both are up for re-election next year.

“The fact that Democrats pushed Judge Gorsuch as often as they did, as many times as they did, to wade into as many hot-button controversies as they chose to do doesn’t change the fact this is the standard”.

Still reeling from Hillary Clinton’s Electoral College loss, however, Democrats believe they have a score to settle: Senate Republicans refused to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court selection in the waning months of his term.

Current Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were also members of the Federalist Society, as was the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat Gorsuch would fill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has promised Gorsuch will be confirmed one way or another. Will Republicans change that rule if Democrats can muster a filibuster? I have concluded that Judge Gorsuch is not the right choice to fulfill this commitment. But the Senate requires confirmation of Supreme Court justices by the 60 votes needed to pass a procedural motion to block a “filibuster” effort to block a nomination.