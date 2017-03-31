Final Four guide: Teams, players and matchups to watch

Bobby Cremins reached the Final Four once in his prolific coaching career, but the legendary Georgia Tech and College of Charleston coach and SC point guard never thought he’d see the Gamecocks where they are today.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs from Spokane, Wash. face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in each’s program’s first Final Four appearance in Glendale, Arizona. Collins is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 65.4 percent off the bench, and he’s doing it in just 17.2 minutes per game entering the semifinals against SC in a matchup of two first-time Final Four programs.

It’s jarring to see the Gamecocks logo all over Phoenix at the Final Four. The Bulldogs will face No. 7 seed SC, which is also making its Final Four debut with a coach doing the same: Frank Martin, 51.

To that point, Martin said he told the team to focus not on it’s opponent on Saturday, Gonzaga, but on itself.

Meeks hasn’t cracked the 10-point mark since the second round, but now is the time for him to step up. The Gamecocks scored wins over Michigan, Syracuse and Florida on the way, and eventually stretched their record to 19-4 and 9-1 in conference. SC basketball seems to be peaking at the right time. “I’m getting close to 100 percent”. If Oregon can dictate how the game is played, forcing North Carolina into being a jump shooting team, they have a good chance to win.

Thornwell, a SC native and 6-foot-5 senior guard, is averaging almost 26 points per game through four tournament games.

Most teams in March play not to lose when they have a late game lead.

The Gamecocks have taken on – and embraced – the fiery demeanor of their coach, especially on the defensive end of the floor, where they rank among the best teams nationally.

Gonzaga saw a similar spurt under Few, turning a bare bones program when he first got arrived in Spokane into a national powerhouse. “So whenever he pops, it’s hard for them to find him”.

Gonzaga (36-1), the West’s No. 1 seed, had been to five Sweet 16s and one Elite Eight under Few before this season.

As is tradition, I have successfully managed to pick zero of the Final Four teams in the NCAA Tournament. “These are very good problems to have”. Erica McCall grew a lot individually throughout the season.

“I do think it’s a huge advantage that Roy, his players, his staff members, everyone at the university, being through it as recently as previous year”, he said.

UNC has a handful of future NBAers led by Justin Jackson and Joel Berry, while Gonzaga will be well-represented on draft day as Nigel Williams-Goss could be playing himself into first-round pick territory. The ACC player of the year has been proving to everyone watching that he is the real deal.

When the league secured nine spots in the 68-team bracket it appeared that the selection committee agreed that the ACC was the toughest and deepest conference. Expect Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey to continue to attack the rim. Bell averages 10.6 percent on 63 percent from the field.

Jordan Bell is the team’s leading rebounder, and he’s made up for Boucher’s absence on the boards.

Duke defeated Kansas 72-65 in the 1991 NCAA national championship game.

The nightcap on Saturday should be a thrilling matchup between the two big dogs left in the tournament.