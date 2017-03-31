Final Four guide: Teams, players, matchups to watch

The Ducks, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, have taken a step further than last season, when they lost in the Elite Eight.

The NCAA sent USC and each school involved a thick manual detailing all of the logistics for the Final Four, which also involves practice time, news conferences, and festivities leading up to the games.

“My gut feeling is (North) Carolina’s the best team”, Barnes said, “but my gut feeling now tells me I think Gonzaga’s going to win it”.

Coach Roy Williams and North Carolina were dealt a tough loss past year by Villanova in the championship game and it is going to be interesting how they will handle things now that they are two victories away from redeeming themselves.

Meanwhile, a red-hot North Carolina, hungry to avenge their last-year’s buzzer beater loss at the NCAA title match, put away the Kentucky Wildcats in a similar fashion, with last-minute heroics from Malik Monk and Luke Maye.

North Carolina guard Joel Berry (2) is met by Coach Roy Williams after injuring his left ankle in the first half of Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup against Kentucky in Memphis. He’s going to be a really hard guard. His absence hasn’t been an issue during March Madness as other players have raised their game.

“It’s fantastic what he’s been able to do throughout his career, just sustained excellence”, Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

“Each coach is good enough to get their guys to concentrate on the games and that’s what’s important”, he said. “The general distraction meter is going to go out the roof”. “All four of these teams have shown they’re ferocious competitors and have the ability to focus on the task at hand”.

SCOUTING REPORT: “I’ve said all along that I’ve thought North Carolina was the best team because they’ve got experience, they’ve got the inside stuff”. The Tar Heels fly to Phoenix on Tuesday night rather than on Wednesday. There was some confusion in her eyes and she followed up by saying, “Yeah – I know who the Gamecocks are playing but I said Carolina”! “You can play in the national championship game nine years in a row”. “I’ve gotten a lot of rehab since we landed”. “He’s been a mentor for me with just how he handles his program, how he runs his program“.

Williams said he considers Altman, Martin and Few friends. “But our inside guys have played well in the NCAA Tournament”. Charlotte’s proximity to the state line and South Carolina’s campus means there are also a great number of “Carolina” fans among us as well.

“His kind of whole package is very unsafe”, Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Through the tournament, he is averaging 19.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor.