Finance minister Pravin Gordhan sacked

In a statement, Zuma said:”I have decided to make changes to the National Executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness”.

“We therefore urge all political parties, including members of the ANC, to vote President Jacob Zuma out when [our] motion of no confidence is debated in the National Assembly”, said Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance.

Zuma brought in new faces and shuffled some ministers.

Mapaila would not disclose who penned the report.

“The country lost between R80 and R90 billion when [former finance minister Nhlanhla] Nene was recalled”.

“Our members necessarily have not taken a decision to withdraw from the cabinet or from government because this matter affects all ANC members, so it is not about SACP members”. His was a quiet watch as the longest-serving youth league president, from 1996 to 2004, and he earned the unflattering epithet of lapdog to then-president Thabo Mbeki.

Duarte said the new finance minister Malusi Gigaba was young and experienced and “no fool”. But he was careful to throw his lot in with Zuma when he replaced Mbeki and his star really rose under his fellow KwaZulu-Natal native. His replacement is the now former deputy minister of tourism, Tokozile Xasa. He previously served as the minister of public enterprises, deputy home affairs minister and as a lawmaker for the ANC.

However, it’s being reported that the top six of the ANC are divided down the middle on whether to remove Gordhan.

South African President Jacob Zuma has sacked his respected finance minister and made ten new cabinet appointments in a dramatic reshuffle widely seen as an attempt to control the selection of his successor.

The SACP said it had written to the Inspector General and the Minister of State Security in a bid to have him investigate the allegations of this “rogue unit”‚ but the complaint was treated “flippantly”.

“Comrade Pravin (Gordhan) has run that ministry with absolute cleanliness, and that’s what is impressing us, it’s one of the best-run departments”.

In a sign of how divided the party is, at the funeral of anti-apartheid stalwart Ahmed Kathrada on Wednesday the congregation clapped and cheered as a letter written by Kathrada calling for Zuma to resign was read out. His view is that the ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, is the only person standing between Zuma and his plans for the ANC and the government.

The rand nosedived almost 4% against the dollar after President Jacob Zuma ousted Pravin Gordhan, plunging the country into a new round of political turmoil and economic uncertainty.

“The Constitution affords the President the responsibility to appoint Cabinet – but he is a deployee of the ANC, and has to implement ANC mandate”, Mapaila said.

In its statement, the SACP said that it rejected the “emerging paradigm of presidential prerogative”, whereby Zuma could hire and fire ministers without consulting ANC partners.