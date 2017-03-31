Fire causes interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta

Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough said the bridge collapse effectively “puts a cork in the bottle”. It’s shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.

The smoke, seen from miles away on the roof of Ponce City Market.

Stafford said the department had closed down the interstate because of the fire, so no cars were on the overpass when it dropped.

No injuries to motorists or first responders were reported. It’s now unclear what started the “heavy fire” under the overpass.

At a news conference at 11 p.m. ET – nearly five hours after the fire started – transportation crews still couldn’t gain access to the scene because of the heat still being generated by the flames, McMurry said.

Rain falling at collapse sight, but crews continue working.

When will the bridge be fixed?

GDOT said it’s too early to know how long it will take to rebuild the overpass, but they are assessing the damage. They also urging drivers to use the interstates as detours.

I-85 is closed in both directions from the I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills exit, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Traffic was jammed on nearby roads and freeways as well, according to online congestion maps. Multiple media outlets report traffic was bumper to bumper on Buford Highway as people tried to escape the backup from the collapse.

Deal said the cause of the fire is unknown but “the speculation I’ve heard is that there are some PVC products that caught fire”. “We will continue updating the public on alternative traffic routes and other information as it becomes available”.

“We’ve been so busy dealing with making sure the fire was out and that no lives were lost that we haven’t moved to the traffic planning phase”, Reed said.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said it was arranging extended service to accommodate the extra riders. Affected bus routes include 27, 6, 33, and 47.

MARTA providing additional services to accommodate the expected influx of passengers.

Employees who live south of Atlanta are encouraged to leave home with ample time to arrive to work", the district said on Twitter.

The Municipal Court of Atlanta will also have a delayed start of 10:00 a.m.