Fire that collapsed overpass is out

A massive fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta was contained as of late Thursday and the governor declared a state of emergency.

Prior to the bridge collapse, structural engineers told FOX 5 News that they were anxious about the fire melting the metal under the bridge because of the intense heat.

“I am closely monitoring the situation related to the I-85 fire and bridge collapse”.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sergeant Cortez Stafford said the bridge on I-85 northbound just south of Georgia 400 near Piedmont Road collapsed around 7pm (12am BST). It shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.

Flames are erupting underneath the interstate and black smoke is billowing under all sides near the Buford-Spring Connector.

Ms Pontes told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “It got dark all of a sudden so I turned on the news to see if it was the rain”.

Officials scrambled to come up with alternate routes and encouraged riders to use public transit. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. “I do not know why they did or what the source of their transport was”.

At a news conference at 11 p.m. ET – nearly five hours after the fire started – transportation crews still couldn’t gain access to the scene because of the heat still being generated by the flames, McMurry said.

MARTA officials said that some bus routes have, however, been affected. Fire trucks from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport drove up and sprayed foam over the burned collapsed overpass.

“I can assure you we will do everything to expedite the fix and replacement of that section of the bridge”, Deal said.

But she said GDOT bridge inspectors were on the way.

All five lanes of the highway in each direction will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

The collapse knocks out I-85 and Ga. To help alleviate some of the traffic congestion on Friday morning Dekalb County schools will be closed for the day.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety and minimize disruption of traffic as we continue emergency response efforts”, Deal said in a statement.

MARTA CEO Keith Parker tweeted that MARTA will offer extended service and is increasing rail services to assist travelers.