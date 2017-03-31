First casualty for House Freedom Caucus after health care meltdown

Since November, investors had driven share prices steadily higher, betting that Trump’s promises to cut taxes, eliminate regulations and spend billions on infrastructure would stir corporate investment and inflationary pressures.

Republicans first attempt to “repeal and replace” Obamacare met a dramatic end Friday afternoon, when Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced the bill would not go up for a vote, solidifying Obamacare, once again, as the law of the land.

If President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan had paid attention to Mitt Romney, they could have avoided the fiasco of their now dead and unmourned health care bill.

“I think its going to take a while”, Sen. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, meanwhile, who were opposed to the bill, are grappling now with public admonishment from their new President.

That’s the rub for Republicans. Before his inauguration, the incoming president called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer the “head clown” in tweets about the health care law. But Republicans must overcome internal differences on that issue too, including whether to impose taxes on imports to encourage manufacturers to produce products domestically and whether the measure should drive up deficits. Instead, consumers are limited to purchasing health insurance plans in their state which means they can not find a plan they like, at an affordable price.

Obama’s focus on instituting the law gave the Tea Party a clear focus.

“It wasn’t about the policy”, the official told CNN.

New York Rep. Chris Collins, an early Trump backer in the campaign, echoed the bill’s supporters in chiding opponents for not seizing the opportunity to deliver on the perennial campaign promise.

Waiting for the law to fall apart puts Republicans in a bad bind. And it is not likely that Congress will get it right on the first try. “I think the American people would support that”. Are we less healthy than people in other nations? Is this what they voted for all these years? However, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence how both vowed that their fight against the Affordable Care Act will continue and that the Trump Administration will “give the American people the world-class healthcare that they deserve”. “Hopefully it will start being bipartisan, because everybody really wants the same thing”.

“We don’t want to drop the lawsuit because we believe in the separation of powers”, Ryan said Thursday.

The operating theory wasn’t that the merits of the bill would get it over the top, but speed and sheer partisan muscle. And there are challenges. Would Republicans in Congress be OK with that?

Plus, congressional Republicans viewed Trump’s election as their chance, finally, to enact sweeping changes with traditional Republican agenda items.

The lack of “loyalty” by the Freedom Caucus that the President decried immediately following Ryan’s pulling the vote last Friday was in fact a welcome exhibition of “loyalty” to true Republican principles, and to the Constitution-based responsibility of the House of Representatives that is independent of the presidency even if the occupant of that office happens to be of the same political Party as the majority.

Mr. Trump criticized the conservative House Freedom Caucus for failing to support the administration-backed bill last week, saying they were allowing Obamacare to remain in place and permitting federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

The concept of giving up is hard for many Republican rank-and-file members to swallow.

But my sense is that Trump didn’t care that much about the details, which is why he made several concessions, including on Medicaid.

“Bipartisanship” is just an idea at this point. To his credit, he has stood with the Speaker through the debacle, saving his ire for the Freedom Caucus, and rightly so.

The fractious Caucus has single-handedly taken the wind out of Trump’s sails. He acknowledged Schumer, whom he hasn’t spoken with since shortly after the inauguration. Some members stayed at the meeting to hash things out more than half hour over the scheduled time.

But, as the health care failure showed, legislating is a lot harder than talking.