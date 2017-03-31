Flynn seeks immunity for Russian Federation testimony

The saga over President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russian Federation has taken a turn.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is negotiating with the House and Senate intelligence committees to testify about any Trump campaign dealings with Russian Federation – after he’s given immunity from prosecution, according to his lawyer.

As an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign, and later one of Trump’s top aides in the White House, Flynn was privy to some of the most sensitive foreign-policy deliberations of the new administration and was directly involved in discussions about the possible lifting of sanctions on Russian Federation imposed by the Obama administration.

Instead, Trump blamed the media for reporting on Flynn’s meeting, which led to his ousting.

A discussion between Flynn and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees has taken place but Flynn refuses to comment on the details, according to a statement from Flynn’s counsel Robert Kelner.

In his statement, Kelner said the political climate in which Flynn is facing “claims of treason and vicious innuendo” is factoring into his negotiations with the committees.

The committees and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 USA elections, and what contacts the Donald Trump campaign had with Russian officials.

The lobbying occurred while Flynn was a top Trump campaign adviser.

However, aides to the House intelligence committee said they have not received any requests from Flynn yet. An aide to California Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel’s ranking Democrat, also said there had been no discussions about an immunity deal for Flynn.

Testimony from Flynn could help shed light on the conversations he had with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak previous year while national security adviser for Trump’s presidential campaign.