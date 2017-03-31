For Ivanka Trump, rising profile comes with backlash

Ivanka Trump’s elevation has prompted critics to note the potential violation of the nepotism law, passed in 1967, that says no public official – from the President down to a low-level manager at a federal agency – may hire or promote a relative.

The New York Times reported yesterday that she will become an official federal employee serving as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, in the White House.

Some of the toughest knocks, although not all, are coming from liberals who think Ivanka Trump has done too little to temper the president’s conservative agenda. This statement was in response to backlash about the ethics of the appointment of Jared Kushner, Trump’s husband, to the role of senior adviser to the President. They wrote: “Ms. Trump’s increasing, albeit unspecified, White House role, her potential conflicts of interest, and her commitment to voluntarily comply with relevant ethics and conflict of interest laws have resulted in substantial confusion”.

Ivanka Trump delivers remarks at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum during an event highlighting women who study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics March 28, 2017 in Washington DC.

Mrs Trump, meanwhile, said she had “heard the concerns” about her advisory role, and will instead serve as an unpaid employee “subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees”.

Even before Donald Trump surprised everyone, winning the 2016 presidential election, people wondered what might happen if he were elected.

It wasn’t long ago that the internet was freaking out that Ivanka Trump was getting an office in the White House.

But Norman Eisen, formerly the chief ethics counsel for President Obama told CNN that said that Mr Trump does not believe the rules apply to him.

In the couple of months since her father became president Ivanka, 35, has been a regular presence at the White House, where she already has an office.

Two Democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren of MA and Tom Carper of DE, sent a letter to the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday saying that Ivanka Trump’s “increasing, albeit unspecified, White House role …”

Clark and Painter said that she is not required to divest from her company, but she should recuse herself from matters that could affect her economic positions, her company or her husband’s businesses.

In 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait, Clark said, “The Department of Justice ruled that the USA response to the Iraqi invasion was so broad in scope that conflict of interest rules didn’t apply to White House officials who had oil holdings”. She has been called a “soft-focus” feminist by many, but the fact she is keen to be seen as a feminist at all, can only be a good thing for her father’s administration.

Trump’s influence in the White House has cemented quickly.

“Because she’s the daughter of the President, that’s how it’s nepotism”, Camerota responded. “That is really not the same calibre of qualifications to install her as a leader of this administration’s efforts to address challenges facing working women”.