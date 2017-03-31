Former FBI agent says ‘follow the dead bodies’ on Russia probe

The Russian government used “thousands” of internet trolls and bots to spread fake news, in addition to hacking into political campaigns leading up to the 2016 US election, according to one lawmaker.

Watts and the other witnesses are not involved in ongoing probes of Russia’s alleged efforts to swing the election toward Donald Trump and possible links between the Kremlin and the presidential campaigns. In June, he reversed his pledge not to run for a second term on Capitol Hill.

By summer of 2016, those measures included fake news reports, social media trolls and bots, hacking, and leaks, he said. He questioned whether Russian operatives would have that level of US elections expertise without outside help.

The Kremlin’s election-meddling campaign ramped up in August 2015 and featured methods like hacking, leaks, and information warfare, Clint Watts, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent, told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Both senators agreed Russian interference in foreign elections continues unabated.

In his statement, Kelner said the political climate in which Flynn is facing “claims of treason and vicious innuendo” is factoring into his negotiations with the committees. “But we’ve actually seen them (Russia) build up a party in Germany”.

Clinton Watts, a senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at The George Washington University, said many social accounts during the election pushing questionable news looked just like real voters in states like Wisconsin and MI.

Rubio said Thursday that members of his presidential campaign, where he was one of the final three candidates running against Trump, were unsuccessfully targeted by cyber attacks within the last 24 hours.

Russian Federation had the capacity to influence key precincts in swing states with fake news-disseminating bots during the 2016 presidential election, and could still be disrupting American politics, experts said Thursday in the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s first public Russian Federation hearing.

Rubio also revealed that his former presidential campaign staff was unsuccessfully attacked by hackers as recently as Wednesday.

The Senate intelligence committee has begun hearing testimony about alleged Russian meddling in the US election.

Witnesses told senators that Russian Federation has been waging disinformation campaigns in the West for decades.

He said Russians tied to the investigation into Kremlin disinformation activities have been killed in the past three months – not only in Russia, but in western countries as well.

When hackers gave WikiLeaks reams of damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Rubio refused to discuss what he said was an attempt by a foreign government to influence the electoral process.

“It’s exclusively based on what they want to achieve in their own landscape, whatever the Russian foreign policy objectives are”, he said. In regard to Rubio, there wouldn’t be much value to Trump in hacking Rubio after he had already filed to jump back into the Senate race.

The Russian disinformation campaign goes even beyond elections, Watts said. Wednesday’s attempt, which reportedly came from a Russian IP address, failed, he said. “These efforts are, in fact, at the heart of Russian – and previously, the Soviet Union – intelligence efforts”, said Sen.