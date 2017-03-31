Former ‘Power Rangers’ star gets 6 years in prison

A former Power Rangers star has been jailed for six years for killing his roommate with a sword.

Medina was initially arrested shortly after Sutter’s killing, then released after prosecutors asked for further investigation into the man’s death, authorities said.

Ricardo Medina, who spent time in Auckland in 2011 making Power Rangers Samurai, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of his room-mate in early 2015.

Last year, the TMZ website reported that the blade used had been a “Conan The Barbarian-style broadsword”. Medina claimed he stabbed Sutter in self-defense, saying that Sutter was trying to enter the room Medina and his girlfriend had gone into after an argument between them. Sutter died in hospital.

Deputy District Attorney Tannaz Mokayef of the Major Crimes Division prosecuted the case.

The 38-year-old actor was arrested for the crime back in January, after he and Sutter allegedly got into an argument that turned physical.

Sutter’s father, Donald, spoke out during the sentencing hearing. ‘He chose to kill to take a life’.

“Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on “Power Rangers Wild Force” in 2002″, the report notes.

‘He is a great friend and a great client.

‘I don’t see that in him. It’s such a shock’.