Former President Park Geun-hye undergoes questioning by prosecutors

The questioning comes almost two weeks after Park became an ordinary citizen upon the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove her from office on March 10 over a corruption scandal.

The friend, Choi Soon-Sil, is accused of using her presidential ties to force local firms including Samsung to “donate” almost $70 million to non-profit foundations she allegedly used for personal gains.

After about five hours of questioning, an official from the prosecutors’ office told reporters Park had been forthcoming but he declined to elaborate on what she had been asked, on her responses or on what charges she might face.

“I will undergo the investigation sincerely”, she said, apologizing to the public for the scandal which ruined her presidency.

Supporters of South Korea’s ousted leader Park Geun-hye attend a rally in front of a prosecutor’s office in Seoul.

Emerging from her secluded home in Seoul’s Gangnam neighborhood for the first time since leaving the presidential Blue House nine days earlier, Park squinted in the bright morning light at the hundreds of supporters gathered outside.

Park won the presidential vote in 2012 largely thanks to the popularity of her late father among the aged, conservative voters who benefited from the rapid growth under his iron-fisted rule from 1961 to 1979, but the scandal sent her once-bulletproof support ratings to record lows.

In Park’s questioning, expected to last until late in the evening, prosecutors were trying to determine whether to seek an arrest warrant, according to South Korean media.

It had to be a daunting prospect for a 65-year-old woman dubbed the “notebook princess” for her privileged upbringing and reliance on prepared scripts for public appearances.

The police tightened security around the prosecution office, mobilising some 2,000 officers nearby for contingencies.

Chung Yoo-Ra is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil.

It was not clear if her remarks meant she acknowledged the corruption allegations, as she has repeatedly denied any legal wrongdoing.

The presidential office was quoted as saying two Jindo dogs and two puppies were sent to an association to preserve the pure breed of Jindo dogs.

Sohn said Park’s health was not at its best and she had been getting medical checks between questioning sessions. Park’s former chief of staff has said he often went several weeks without talking to or see the former President.

Pro-Park demonstrators have become increasingly vocal following months of large street demonstrations that have demanded her resignation.

The interrogation of Park reportedly started following a 10-minute explanation about how the grilling goes on.

Ms Choi has been charged with bribery and corruption.

Han is set to grill Park over her alleged bribery charge and extortion of donations from local firms for the Mir and K-Sports foundations – the entities Choi controlled for personal gains.