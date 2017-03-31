Fowler masters “mud balls” on way to lead in Houston

One of Fowler’s best shots came on his final hole, the par-3 ninth that he almost aced.

The American ended his day in style, very almost grabbing a hole-in-one at the 230-yard par-three ninth, his ball rolling past the edge of the cup before settling five feet away, setting up a birdie. “Not as much when you have wedges in your hands, but once you get some longer irons to potentially woods going for par-5s in two, it becomes a bit dicey”. Unfortunately, I had to miss it last year, but I wasn’t going to miss it this year.

Behind Fowler and Kang, Stewart Cink, Jhonattan Vegas and Kyle Stanley shot 6-under 66.

Fowler said he was fortunate to not have been too thrown off by the muddy conditions.

Two-time major victor and Texas native Jordan Spieth returned an opening 69, while three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson had to settle for a level-par 72.

Phil Mickelson, who won the event in 2011, is among those golfers at par.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Jim Herman opened his title defence with a 74.

With this week’s victor guaranteed a place in the field at Augusta National next week, Andy Sullivan gave himself a chance to earn a Masters return as he opened with a six-birdie 68, while Luke Donald struggled to make much happen as he carded two birdies and one bogey in a workmanlike 71.

He told reporters: “I love playing here”. I was really impressed with her game and how she handles herself out there. I get focused and dialed in a lot easier when I only have three days in between tournament rounds rather than 10 days or more.

Rose, who was tied second in the Masters in 2015, practised at Augusta with Henrik Stenson recently and added: “Augusta is a course I know really well”.

Certainly, he is in the right form to launch a challenge for his first major crown.

Rose found water at the fourth and ran-up a bogey-six, but he clawed back the shot with a superb approach to four feet at the next before the Englishman made five consecutive birdies from the ninth, including a sublime chip-in for a three at the 11th. Among the 144 players in the field, 29 have invitations to play at Augusta National.

