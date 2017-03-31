French business activity stronger than expected in March – PMI

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index – seen as a good guide to growth – climbed to 56.7 from February’s 56.0, its highest reading since April 2011.

The latest figure pointed to the sharpest rate of growth since May 2011.

Euro investors were particularly pleased by forecasts from analysts that they expect the strong start to the year will lead to solid first quarter growth in 2017.

The composite PMI registered 53.2 this month down from 54.1 in the previous month, showing a slowest expansion of private sector output since September. At the same time, manufacturing output continued to grew at a solid pace, albeit to a slightly weaker extent than in February. A softer increase in new businesses acted as a brake on growth this month, according to Trading Economics. Given that order backlogs also declined, there will be concerns that employment growth will slow significantly further.

An earlier release from the Reuters media group found Japanese manufacturers’ confidence at a three-year high in March.

Strong capacity pressures were evident at both manufacturing and services companies.

Services make up approximately 80% of the US economy which makes the data key for interpreting growth.

Germany’s private sector grew at the fastest pace in almost six years in March, a survey showed on Friday, driven mainly by strong demand for manufactured goods from the United States, China, Britain, and the Middle East. Its benchmark of the services sector tally also surprised, rising a full point to 56.5 and a 71-month high. Manufacturing sector faced cost pressures as limited supply has provided more leverage to suppliers in negotiating prices.

Within the services sector, there was a slowdown in new orders to a 12-month low with a sustained loss of momentum from January’s peak.

Moreover, business optimism for the coming year rose to the highest since comparable records began in July 2012.

Those companies anticipating an increase in output over the coming 12 months commented on strong demand from the USA and Asia, plus hopes for favourable post-election economic conditions.