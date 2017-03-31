French national in Shanghai attacked in knife assault, consulate says

Members of the Chinese community attend a protest at Place de la Bastille in Paris, France, March 30, 2017.

Officers claim he attacked them with a pair of scissors, and was shot as a result.

A police source told AFP that officers were called to the Chinese man’s house after reports of a domestic dispute.

Liu probably had good reason to believe those plainclothes policemen were gangsters.

However, lawyer Calvin Job said the family of the dead man “totally disputes this version of events”, saying that the man, a father of four, had been trimming fish with the scissors when police came to the door. The attacker was later arrested by the Chinese police, it said. However, there is no clear link between the two incidents.

Three officers received minor injuries during the protests and one police vehicle was damaged, according to Agence France Presse. Police said he used a small blade.

The killing triggered rallies against police brutality and mass detentions.

The Asian community has been protesting the death of 56-year-old Shaoyo Liu since Monday.

It has also called for Chinese nationals in France to express their wishes and demands “in a reasonable way”. “We understand the reactions of Chinese people to this incident, and hope they can exercise restraint, avoid repeating such conflicts and escalating tensions”, sad Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

People also gathered throughout the capital to hold vigils for Liu.