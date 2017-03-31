French police release father of Orly Airport attacker

Ben Belgacem, who was born in France to Tunisian parents, grabbed a soldier on patrol at Orly’s southern terminal on Saturday morning.

The drama, which caused no injuries except for the light wound to the traffic police officer, further rattled France, which remains under a state of emergency after attacks the past two years that have killed 235 people. A man travelling by auto opened fire during a routine stop-and-search operation, slightly wounding one officer in the head, police said. No one was injured.

Paris Orly Airport is France’s second-busiest airport, with worldwide and domestic air traffic.

Molins said that French soldiers fired eight rounds in order to kill the attacker. Put your hands on your head.

Ziyed Ben Belgacem held a gun on a female soldier while shouting: “I am here to die in the name of Allah”.

France has been on high alert after suffering terrorist attacks in Paris, Nice and elsewhere over the last two years, leaving at least 238 people dead.

François Fillon, of the center-right Republican party, said: “Tribute to the men and women of Sentinel who work for our security and once again displayed courage and efficiency”. “He drank. But under the effects of alcohol and cannabis, this is where one ends up”, says the father.

Witnesses said the airport was evacuated following the shooting. Hundreds of passengers also were confined for several hours aboard 13 flights that were blocked in landing areas, and 15 other flights were diverted to Charles de Gaulle Airport.

“There was total panic”, Sofiane Slim, a check-in assistant at Royal Air Maroc, told AFP. No soldiers were hurt in the encounter.

At this stage, there is no indication Ben Belgacem had made trips overseas, according to the Paris prosecutor, unlike many other radicalized Islamists. Belgacem’s brother and a cousin were released later on Sunday.

A subsequent police search of his flat found cocaine, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said. They struggled over her weapon, the prosecutor said.

With the country in the throes of a highly-charged election campaign before a two-round presidential election in April and May, the attacks fuelled the political debate about security.

Belgacem reportedly went to the airport Saturday morning, carrying a weapon and a can of gas with him.

Belgacem arrived at the airport and attacked a military patrol in the south terminal.

Identity documents found on the attacker matched those presented by the man who fired at police in Garges-les-Gonesse. He abandoned his Renault and stole another auto at gunpoint.

The soldier who was attacked is part of the Sentinelle special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks. The force numbers 7,500 soldiers – half in Paris, half in the provinces. Soldiers at Paris’ busy Orly Aiport shot and killed a man. He was shot and wounded and taken into custody.