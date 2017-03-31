Fuel tax increase proposal in doubt before final House vote

The bill would increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes from $1.70 to $3.20 and increase the tax on a can of moist snuff from 85 cents an ounce to at least $3.20. They included proposals to give child protection workers a raise, to cut down the waiting list for residential services for the elderly and disabled and $12 million for a new statewide preschool program.

The Montana Senate has endorsed a bill that would increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products and, for the first time, impose a tax on e-cigarettes.

“This tax is punitive to the people who are least able to pay, and we should not balance the budget on the backs of these people”, said Sales.

“We shouldn’t have to fund $449 million (a year) in the cost of health care on this product”, said Sen.

Forty-six percent of the revenue raised would go the state general fund, while 2.6 percent could go toward the long-range building account. Increasing the tax will cause some Montanans to quit smoking.

Those who voted against the tax called it regressive and targeted at poor people.

She said low-income people do smoke at a higher rate than others.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for debate. He said people will find ways to buy cigarettes from other states and the revenue won’t be enough to support the wage increases.

“This is a tax you never have to pay”, Caferro said. This isn’t a panacea. “It is my firm belief that we are not going to see this come to this floor”.

“I feel like the Grinch who steals Christmas”, said committee chairman Llew Jones, R-Conrad, after rejecting a proposal to reinstate a scholarship program. I’m not saying it is a healthy thing to chew, but compared to smoking it is much healthier.

“The dirty little truth is, smokers have really reduce life expectancies”, he said. They die in their 60s and 70s.

Sales said he wasn’t advocating smoking but called for an “honest discussion about the whole subject matter”. However, a new revenue estimate forecasts the state will take in about $100 million more than previously expected by 2019.