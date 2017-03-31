Future Of Internet Privacy In Trump’s Hands

Last week, the US Senate voted to permit ISPs to share – or sell – customers’ browsing histories and other data without permission.

The White House had earlier said that the new U.S. president strongly supported the repeal of the rules.

The legislative action, if enacted, will prevent the Federal Communications Commission, which framed the Obama-era protections, from re-visiting the issue.

– New regulations, created to increase privacy protections while browsing the internet, won’t happen after all. Minnesota, for instance, requires internet service providers to get customer permission before sharing their web-browsing histories.

“This is one of the most brain-dead technology policies that any government could implement”, Vivek Wadhwa, tech entrepreneur turned academic, said.

Last week, the Senate voted 50-48 to reverse the rules in a win for AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc. Originally, the plan is to apply for the same protection on particular corporations, but the Congress agreed with removing the privacy rule altogether for what seemed to be a “faster and more efficient way of handling things”.

Trump has not talked as president about net neutrality but in 2014 tweeted he opposed net neutrality.

“Internet users were stuck with a two-sided approach that causes confusion and dampens competition”, said Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from OH, during a debate before the vote. It means whenever you go onto the Internet to do searches, browse or anything at all, your Internet provider will be able to track you, collect that data, and use that information to make money from anyone who wants to buy the information. He said the regulations picked “winners and losers”, benefiting certain companies over others. ISPs have protested that the FCC regulation would have put them at a disadvantage compared to Google and Facebook, as both follow the less-stringent privacy rules of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Yahoo! News reporter Hunter Walker asked of President Trump, “Will he be signing it?”

A VPN, or virtual private network, is one option to protect your online identity.

Still, supporters of the privacy measure argue that the information seen by Internet service providers – every website you visit and whom you send emails to – would be extremely useful for advertisers and marketers.