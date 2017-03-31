Gaikwad made 3 failed bids to fly Air India using alias

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member, said airline companies are behaving like “goons” by letting terrorists take their flight but imposing restrictions on the common man. In your companies, what is happening under your chair, you should see that.

On 23 March, Gaikwad, 56, assaulted the 60-year-old airline official with his slipper over seating allocation on a Pune-New Delhi Air India flight. However, citing threat perception to crew, co-passengers and overall flight safety, airlines including AI, IndiGo, Jet, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara have said they will not allow Gaikwad on their flights.

“At every check point, the airport security demanded multiple ID cards, and also questioned me at length”, Gaikwad said.

On Thursday, the Latur MP had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other BJP MPs from Maharashtra where he did not mention his predicament.

Raut asked that when terrorists, underworld dons and corrupt people travel freely on airlines why has Gaikwad been banned even before the judgement has come.

“And moreover, the FIR has been lodged and investigation is not yet complete”. Who has done what, it will only be clear after the completion of the investigation. In this country, till now, dictatorship has not yet started.

On Thursday, the Sena MPs met Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and urged her to ask domestic airlines to withdraw the flying ban imposed on its MP Ravindra Gaikwad for the ongoing budget session.

“I will not speak much now”. I will not apologise. he (Sukumar) should come and apologise.

Two attempts by Gaikwad to book tickets for Air India flights have been thwarted by national carrier over the past few days. Air India has, however, foiled each of his attempts.

“We do not want to shield anybody”, he said before going into the meeting.

Though, yesterday, he did meet Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha to lodge his protest. He told us that efforts were on to find out a way out of the situation. A defiant Gaikwad admitting to beating the unnamed airline staffer “25 times” with his slipper after accusing the latter of misbehaving with him after the flight landed in Delhi. “Despite being a Parliamentarian, if I am facing this kind of treatment, then what about hundreds of other Gaikwads”, he asked.