Gary Barlow reveals exciting Star Wars role

Rumours about a Barlow cameo have been circulating since previous year, when he was seen filming at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Following on from 2015’s cinema smash Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and co will be back in a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Gary Barlow has landed a somewhat unlikely film role, revealing he is set to appear in the new ‘Star Wars’ film.

"I'm not a stormtrooper, but I am in it", he said, speaking to United Kingdom channel ITV's chat show Lorraine on Monday.

It’s not much, but fans are eagerly awaiting anything related to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Last Jediwill also feature the late Carrie Fisher, who had finished filming before her death in December previous year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15.

The Sun exclusively revealed Gary had nabbed a secret role in the upcoming movie after he filmed his cameo in Pinewood Studios, Bucks, in May 2016.

