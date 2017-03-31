George Clooney says ‘ER’ prepared him for twins

Actually, George Clooney also can’t avoid questions about impending fatherhood.

While hitting the red carpet for CinemaCon, the 55-year-old star was happy to talk about Amal, and how great she was going through the pregnancy.

Crawford told E! News at the beginning of the month she was incredibly excited for the Clooney’s for the expectations of twins. She’s just so awesome and they’re just so happy. “I love all the movies that he’s directed, and it just makes it a really easy choice when he calls”.

“Pregnant Amal Clooney outshines husband George as she displays her growing baby bump in sweeping ombré feathered ballgown … before he pays her a moving tribute at the César Awards,”declared the always verbose Daily Mail“.

“I believe that the crimes committed by Isis in Iraq are some of the worst of our generation”, Clooney said. “I mean, you know, it’s a family business”.

He also joked that diapers will be an important part of life “for me not for the kids”. “I read the script and I was just blown away, it’s really one of the best scripts I’ve ever read“.

Neither George nor Amal have revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy, but both CBS host Julie Chen – who first reported they are expecting – and Clooney’s mother Nina have said she is due in June.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney called on Wednesday for the collection of evidence of Islamic State atrocities, warning evidence now available may be lost if undocumented.

Since the official confirmation of his future paternity, George Clooney keeps telling anyone who wants to hear how much this news (with a little fun). In fact, our feeling is that the Clooneys will name their babies old-fashioned, simple names, but in reality, we’ll have to wait and see. During an interview with eonline.com, he spoke about his wife Amal Clooney and their babies.

George’s “Suburbicon” colleague Julianne Moore told ET, “He’ll be a natural father”.