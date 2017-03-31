Germany says it can’t trust Turkey’s word on jailed journalist

Switzerland has rejected a Turkish request for legal assistance in prosecuting a suspect accused of insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, ruling that the comments in question were protected by Swiss free speech provisions.

Turkey has threatened to cancel a migrant deal with the European Union, created to curb the flow of refugees arriving into Europe.

Erdogan, whose announcement was greeted by loud cheers, said he did not care what Europe thought about such a move.

The comments were the latest in Turkey’s bitter diplomatic spat with Germany and the Netherlands, which last week prevented two Turkish ministers from addressing Turkish citizens in Rotterdam in the lead-up to a referendum on constitutional reforms that would increase Erdogan’s powers.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has already indicated that Turkey could rip up the deal and said Turkey was no longer readmitting migrants who crossed into Greece.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Haber Turk news channel that the top USA diplomat was likely to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during the visit.

Swiss government statistics show around 68,000 Turkish citizens live in Switzerland, a nation of 8.3 million whose population is a quarter foreign.

Last year, Ankara also agreed to take back migrants who travelled from Turkey to the Greek islands, in an effort to deter them from making the risky crossing.

Erdogan and the government say the HDP is an affiliate of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an armed insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast for more than three decades. “I say this very openly, Europe is heading toward its pre-World War II days”. I believe, God willing, that after the April 16 vote parliament will do the necessary concerning your demands for capital punishment, ‘ Erdogan said in a televised rally in the western city of Canakkale. “Soon wars of religion may and will start in Europe”.

Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel “consider comparisons with Nazism and aggressive statements against Germany and other member states unacceptable”, they said in a joint statement after speaking by telephone, the French president’s office said.