Giraffe watch: ‘Progress,’ no baby yet

Keepers at Animal Adventure Park say April’s behavior is “off” from normal tonight, and wouldn’t even let veterinarians close, as she prepares to give birth. It won’t be long now. A recent update to their Facebook page says, “You should start getting excited… we are seeing nearly all the signs of birth happening within the coming days”. Some are quite baffled why people are spending hours on end glued to Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam just to capture April’s birth in real time. Patch plans to hold an online naming competition for the baby after it’s born.

April’s 15-month pregnancy. The birth of April’s fourth calf was still pending as of Thursday, when the live video had about 115,000 people looking in. So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, “only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable”. He is a bull – and a bull is a bull is a bull, officials said. Bulls take no part in rearing young.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, April the Giraffe’s mood had been “off” on Thursday evening, forcing the keeper to cut off his inspection of the pregnant giraffe short. Giraffes give birth standing up and the first sign that the mother is about to deliver is when hooves start to appear.

This is Animal Adventure’s first giraffe calf.

A pregnant giraffe in New York’s Southern Tier has gone viral thanks to a number of notable circumstances. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.