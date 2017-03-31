Girl, 4, sees cop eating alone, decides to keep him company

The Hingham Police Department, on the south shore of MA, posted surveillance video of the sweet moment to its Facebook page, where the brief clip has gone viral. The department wrote that it means a lot to the officers for people to simply stop and say hi, especially when it’s young children.

When little Lillian saw Sgt. Steven Dearth eating dinner by himself at a Panera, she walked over to say hi and then sat down at the table. Before the pair parted ways, Lillian did what any new friend would do – asking Dearth if they could set up a playdate in the next few days, according to another Facebook post by Hingham Police. Afterward, he presented her with a junior police officer sticker and showed her his cruiser, ABC News reported.

Dearth allowed the little girl to join him during his break.

Lillian and her mom plan to head down to the police station for a tour sometime this week as well. "It was wonderful to see a child that was that comfortable around a uniform police officer".