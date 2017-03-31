Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month

The American Red Cross is trying to make up an estimated 8,500 donations nationwide cancelled this month by winter weather. Fans are invited to enter to win simply by stepping up to the plate and donating blood to help patients in need. According to an American Red Cross, almost 2.8 million people donated blood through the organization past year. Those who give can help patients locally or across the country as the Red Cross has the ability to move blood products where and when they are needed most. Almost 2.8 million generous people donated blood through the Red Cross past year. “I think it’s one of the most rewarding things you can do, knowing that such a simple act can have such a positive impact on another human being in a time of need”, he said. “So without it, we would be able to help save those patients who need it”, said Sandy Carlson with the Red Cross.

By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.

The American Red Cross team set up their mobile site in a portion of the Auxiliary Gymnasium from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. The “Hit a Home Run for Life” blood drive takes place Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m.to 7 p.m.at Magnolia Mall in Florence and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

Port Washington: 1 to 6 p.m. April 18, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Grant St.