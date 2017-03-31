Glendale Bound: Final Four Teams Set

The Gamecocks versus Gonzaga game is scheduled for tip off at 6:09 p.m. Saturday.

Wireless giant AT&T announced on Monday that it spent $2 million to prepare for the Phoenix-area Final Four events.

After Gonzaga University clinched a berth in the Final Four, the number of Spokane residents booking nights in Phoenix jumped 82 percent, the company reported.

Doug Andrus Distributing, also of Idaho Falls, owns the contract to ship the court to Glendale for games Saturday and Monday.

The home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals – with its retractable roof and grass – has been transformed into a basketball arena hosting Saturday’s national semifinals between SC and Gonzaga (3 p.m. PT, CBS) and OR and North Carolina (5:49 p.m.).

If you plan to watch the game in person at the stadium, be sure to check the rules for the University of Phoenix’s Stadium before heading to the game!

AT&T is one of the many NCAA Men’s Final Four event sponsors.