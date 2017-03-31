‘Gong Show’ creator Chuck Barris dies at 87

Chuck Barris created hits like “The Dating Game, ‘ ‘Newlywed Game” and ‘The Gong Show.’ He died of natural causes at his home in NY, according to a family spokesman.

Barris also wrote “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”, called it an autobiography and claimed to have carried out Central Intelligence Agency assassination jobs while hosting “The Gong Show“.

The book became a movie in 2002, starring Sam Rockwell as Chuck, and was George Clooney’s directorial debut.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, the former Mary Clagett.

Then in the 70’s, Barris got in front of the camera and hosted The Gong Show. At one point, the daytime version of the show garnered 78% of viewers aged 18 to 49.

Chuck created shows like The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game.

And if that wasn’t enough for entertainment fame, Barris would put together a program called The Dating Game, in which three hunky bachelors were grilled with double-entendre questions by a curvy bachelorette, until two of the bachelors were eliminated from the show and true love blossomed.

Barris was also a songwriter, writing the 1960s pop song “Palisades Park“, a network executive and author. Besides letting the Popsicle Twins teach the most fun way to spend or make a nickel, they introduced the world to the Unknown Comic, Gene Gene the Dancing Machine, Steve Martin, Pee-wee Herman, BoxCar Willie and The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo. Starting with The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game, Barris took normal people and had them be themselves in order to win a date or a refrigerator, sometimes to hilarious results. After being an assistant of sorts to Dick Clark in the 1950s, Barris came up with a genius game show idea that became The Dating Game. Hosting the show-reluctantly, after the planned host failed to grasp its oddball nature-“Chuckie Baby” became the ringmaster for a circus full of freakish characters like Gene Gene The Dancing Machine and the Unknown Comic, watched over by a panel of judges that pulled from the ranks of ’70s TV mainstays like Jamie Farr, Jaye P. Morgan, and Phyllis Diller.

In 1984, the native of Philadelphia wrote an autobiography titled “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind: An Unauthorized Biography“. “I think on my tombstone it’s just going to say, ‘Gonged at last, ‘ and I’m stuck with that”. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Della Barris, in 1998. As the concurrent sexual and women’s revolutions were heating up, Barris understood that mid-1960s audiences had moved beyond the almost-virginal approach TV had taken to relationships and would be okay with a half-hour in which male-female interactions were treated as, quite literally, a game.