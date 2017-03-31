Google has reportedly shipped close to 2.1 million Pixel smartphones

While these are just rumours, it is being said that the battle to make the second generation of the Pixel smartphone is being fought between LG, TCL and Coolpad.

This war may not be as exciting as HBO's super hit series, the Game of Thrones, but it is certainly spicing things up in the tech world. But it remains to be seen how things might change in the Pixel 3 war come next year as well as in the Game of Thrones season 7, which is to be aired in July.

HTC has some capable competition for the rights to make the Google Pixel 3. However, a brand new report has detailed how several phone manufacturers are now doing their utmost best to bid for the Google Pixel 3 smartphones that are set to launch in 2018 – and HTC’s name has been thrown into the ring as well. The Google Pixel 3, on the other hand, is expected to reach an amount of at least 5 million units sold, which would be more than double the amount than the current Pixel and Pixel XL smartphone, Android Headlines reported.

Chances are LG would walk away as the victor, and it is not as though LG has not had a working relationship with Google before in the form of the Nexus devices that have proven to be rather solid and reliable handsets.

Pixel is Google’s first flagship phone launched in 2016.

Nonetheless, HTC has already shipped more than 2.1 million units of Pixel and Pixel XL since September 2016. The Google Pixel has a battery of 2770 mAh, while the Pixel XL has a larger one of 3450 mAh.

We remind you that analysts have predicted a year ago that Mountain View Company will be able to ship about 3 million Pixel devices by the end of 2016.

