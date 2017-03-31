Google sorry for adverts alongside extremist content

Google’s net ad revenue worldwide from YouTube was $5.58 billion a year ago, according to New York-based research firm eMarketer. “Until Google can ensure this won’t happen again, we are removing our ads from Google’s non-search platforms”.

Last year, Alphabet made $19.5 billion in net profit, a 23 percent annual jump, nearly all of which was generated from Google’s advertising business.

The company, which had said it struggled to monitor the 400 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute, said it would hire significantly more staff and speed up the process of removing ads from hateful and offensive content that attacks people based on their race, religion or gender.

“We know that this is unacceptable to the advertisers and agencies who put their trust in us”, Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said in a blog post Tuesday that promised the company would take “a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content” as of Tuesday.

Several major Vietnamese companies, including diary giant Vinamilk and Vietnam Airlines, said earlier this month that they had stopped running ads on YouTube following a government announcement that the platform was violating Vietnamese laws.

Wall Street is also starting to take note, with Wieser highlighting “brand safety concerns” and recent stock gains. It’s also started an investigation, Sanette Chao, a Verizon spokeswoman, said in a statement. A large chunk of Google’s earnings come from their advertising revenue.

Google reviews content flagged by users.

“Overall, we think that the problems which have come to light will have global repercussions as United Kingdom marketers potentially adapt their United Kingdom policies to other markets and as marketers around the world become more aware of the problem”, he said.

Google depends largely on automated programs to place ads in YouTube videos because the job is too much for humans to handle on their own.

Well-known British brands pulling the plug and some of the world’s biggest advertising companies responsible for placing vast amounts of marketing material for clients, said they were reviewing how they worked with Google. Marks & Spencer and McDonald’s have since joined the boycott.

The Financial Times previously found that ads from major organizations were appearing next to content from supporters of extremist groups like rape apologists, anti-Semites and hate preachers. “We are encouraged by Google’s steps over the past few days”.

USA wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said on Wednesday they have suspended some digital advertising from Google and YouTube because of concerns that their ads may have run next to offensive content. AT&T said it was removing ads from Google’s non-search platforms specifically over concerns that its ads were running next to extremist videos.”We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate”, the company said in a statement.

A representative for Google declined to comment on individual customers.

As advertisers revolt, the search giant faces both a short-term loss of revenue and a long-term danger that companies will lose faith in the automated placement of ads upon which Google has built its empire, said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.