GOP, Dem lawmakers decry Trump’s cut to Meals on Wheels

Both agencies provide funding for Meals on Wheels, although its main source of funding is the Older Americans Act overseen by the Health and Human Services Department. Instead, the lawmaker spoke about his personal experience with Meals on Wheels, saying that his mother-in-law received five meals a week from the program. The American Civil Liberties Union reported that during the weekend Trump issued his first executive order barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, it received $24 million in donations, six times the total it normally receives in a entire year, according to the Washington Post.

About 2.4 million homebound seniors in the U.S. get food delivered to their doors by the Meals on Wheels program.

Mulvaney defended the administration’s budget from criticism that its cuts to social programs would be painful for millions of working-class voters in rural states like West Virginia, where voters went heavily for Trump in last fall’s election. “We just don’t know how much”. That agency funds the Older Americans Act, or OAA, which provides funds to nutrition programs for senior Americans. And while Trump didn’t single out that specific program, Health and Human Services will receive a 16% across-the-board cut.

“We’re very concerned. We’re concerned about the cuts that were explicit in the skinny budget, but we’re also concerned about what we see as the handwriting on the wall with the percentage cuts to HHS”, Markwood said. “Some of these details we won’t know for a while”.

She said the group is particularly gratified by people vouching publicly for the value of the Meals on Wheels network, which through a network of 5,000 programs in the US serves almost a million meals per day.

The impact is likely to vary from place to place. Lee says it’s important for these seniors, most of whom speak little English, to eat traditional meals.

Trump’s budget blueprint calls for an increase in defense spending and corresponding cuts to a slew of programs, including climate change research, foreign aid and funding that supports Meals on Wheels and after-school programs.

The budget blueprint suggests cutting funds for the Department of Housing and Urban Development by about $6.2 billion, a 13.2% decrease from its 2017 funding level. The amount is capped at 15% of the program by law.

Loveta Evendorf believes Meals on Wheels of Shawnee and Jefferson Counties Inc.is full of “wonderful people”. And since the federal government started to apply more performance measurements to federal programs in the Bush administration those block grants have been “just not showing any results”, he said. We can not defend that anymore.

“We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good”.

“Can I really go to those folks, look them in the eye and say: ‘Look, I want to take money from you, and I want to give it to the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.’ That is a really hard sell, and in fact, it’s something we don’t think we can defend anymore”, Mulvaney said.

But scientific studies have found Meals on Wheels programs are effective in improving nutrition among the elderly. If you’re interested in keeping a lid on health care costs, the importance of this finding can’t be overstated.

“It’s my best meal of the day. And we’re delivering relief from isolation, and we’re delivering relief to their family as well”.