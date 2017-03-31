GOP divided over new course after House health care debacle

After the bill collapsed on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of obstruction, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer accused the president of incompetence, Speaker Paul Ryan said health care was done, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi bragged that it was a great day. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”. On Sunday morning, Ryan’s advisers told NBC News that was merely “a fluke, not a conspiracy”. “We can not be effective if we continue to vote no”.

Both he and the White House appeared eager to move on to other policy matters. When the ACA originally passed, it involved Republican ideas from MA and Democratic compromises, resulting in health-care reform that attempted to bring down medical costs for all and improve coverage for many; and was also acknowledged as imperfect. “The American people rely on government for some fundamental things, most of which are safety – clean air, clean water, education and medical research – and all of these things are going to be hit pretty hard”. “I think more so now than ever, it’s time for both parties to come together and get to real reforms in this country”.

In an embarrassment for Trump, who had campaigned for the White House on what he said were his skills as a dealmaker, the health care bill was pulled on Friday from the floor of the House of Representatives because it failed to draw enough support from within Trump’s own Republican Party.

The Freedom Caucus is a hard-right group of more than 30 GOP House members who were largely responsible for blocking the bill to undo the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare”.

Ryan said Tuesday that any provision to “defund” Planned Parenthood didn’t belong in the catchall measure, while Senate GOP leaders like Roy Blunt of Missouri made clear they’d like to avoid a showdown over Trump’s border wall, which is loathed by Democrats and disliked by some Republicans as well.

Last week’s health care setback is disappointing, but we must move on from this moment and continue working to solve the problems facing our nation. “I want to cut the hell out of taxes, but before I can do that-I would have loved to have put it first, to be honest”, Trump sighed at a rally in Nashville earlier this month. He said the bill would include proposals to cut individual and corporate taxes. Dent said the party’s most conservative wing was never going to back the bill and that making concessions to them “alienated moderates”.

Trump took on the caucus late Monday on Twitter, writing: “The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory”.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, suggested that “if he changes, he could have a different presidency”. Trump should go more with his outsider gut, reject the nonsense of the political class, and get to work. “But it’s going to be guided on our values”. When Mr Trump was drawing up his list of potential Supreme Court nominees previous year, he said he was relying on guidance from Heritage and from the Federalist Society, an influential conservative legal group.

“The way I would describe the meeting we just had with our members is we are going to work together and listen together until we get this right”, he said, adding a caution: “And in the meantime, we’re going to do all of our other work that we came here to do”. It also found that from 2017 to 2026, the AHCA would reduce federal deficits by $337 billion.

“So, tax reform and lowering taxes, you know, will create and generate more income”, Meadows said. In the meantime, we should not stop looking for targeted ways to increase competition, lower costs, and help American families. “My personal response is no”. But does it have to be fully offset?