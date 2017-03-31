GOP Rep Calls For Devin Nunes to Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

Schiff took to Twitter to wonder aloud why the public hearing could not be scheduled again.

He said the evidence showed that the intelligence community had incidentally collected information on President Donald Trump’s transition team, and possibly Trump himself, during the postelection transition period. Early Tuesday, he spoke with CNN reporters about his commitment to the investigation (watch the full video at the top of this page). “I think it will actually, I think it’s going to happen, because we’ve all been promising – Democrat, Republican – we’ve all been promising that to the American people, so I think a lot of good things are going to happen”. He also said that his source was an intelligence official and not a White House staffer.

Yates was the deputy attorney general in the final years of the Obama administration and was the acting attorney general in the first days of the Trump administration. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the correspondence.

Now there are allegations that the White House may be running its own political interference to keep Yates from talking.

But they want to start, they’re saying we should start …

Along with former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Yates has agreed to testify publicly before the House intelligence committee. “We have no problem with her testifying, plain and simple”, he said. “I don’t have, my colleagues are perfectly fine”, Nunes said.

Former White House officials have told NBC News that the administration should be able to quickly discern who signed Nunes into the building.

O’Neil declined to comment Tuesday, and a Justice Department spokeswoman did not return a message seeking comment.

The latest incident came Tuesday after the chairman cancelled a hearing that was supposed to include testimony from the former acting Attorney General Sally Yates who President Trump fired. The visit is not initially made public. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, speaks at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March. R-Tulare, said he would continue to lead the House investigation despite accusations from Democrats – including his committee’s ranking member, Rep.

The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday refused to step aside from the probe of possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign as he won the backing of House Speaker Paul Ryan despite Democrats’ calls to recuse himself.

Democrats have criticized Nunes, who served on Trump’s transition team’s executive committee, for his connection to the White House during the investigation.

“Everything is unusual about this”, says Rep. Jackie Speiers, another member of the committee. Graham said Nunes’ story was “a little bizarre” and compared it to an “Inspector Clouseau investigation”. “You can’t just walk in and receive classified information”, Swalwell said of the White House, adding that when lawmakers visit the White House, “Everyone in the building knows that you’re there in the building”.

Under-fire Republican Congressman Devin Nunes. Other Trump associates have volunteered to be interviewed by the House and Senate intelligence committees as well.