GOP senator criticizes Paul Ryan over health care comments

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has no interest in working with Democrats on getting health care legislation passed, disputing a suggestion by the White House to reach across the aisle and bypass conservative House Republicans.

“I don’t want that to happen”. I want a patient-centered system.

At the same time Donald Trump is discussing working out a deal (because he’s a terrific deal-maker, the best!) with the Democrats on a second shot at a healthcare bill, Paul Ryan is making sure everyone knows that won’t be happening.

Trump hasn’t been able to win over Republicans – particularly the hard-line right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

“What I’m encouraging our members to do is figure out what solutions get us to a bill that everyone can vote for and pass”, the speaker added.

– Of six changes the GOP bill would have made to health care, five drew more opposition than support.

The GOP leader maintained that despite their past differences he has a “very good” relationship with Trump and they are in constant communication. We’re talking about health care these days, talk about tax reform.

“Nancy and I see things very, very differently”, Ryan said.

Pivoting to talk more generally about the job, Ryan, a former vice presidential nominee for his party, suggested this would be the top post in politics that he planned to reach.

‘And this is one of those jobs where you take a bunch of slings and arrows, and you just know that when you take this job, ‘ he continued. ‘It really doesn’t get to me anymore’.