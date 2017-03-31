Gorsuch deserves Senate confirmation

Heidi Heitkamp on Thursday became the first Democratic senators to publicly declare their intention to vote for Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Manchin and Heitkamp join all 52 Senate Republicans, who argue the Denver-based federal appeals court judge is impeccably qualified to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the high court.

They must decide whether to vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch and anger their liberal supporters, or to vote to block Gorsuch and prompt Republicans to permanently change Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster. The Democrats pushed through a rules change lowering the vote threshold on all nominees except for the Supreme Court from 60 to a simple majority.

Threats from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer to push a filibuster of President Trump’s pick could lead Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to employ the “nuclear” option to confirm Gorsuch, Krauthammer warned on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” on Tuesday. To counter that charge, it may be useful to be able to say that they voted for a Republican nominee, whom Democrats can’t defeat anyway and who wouldn’t change the ideological balance of the Supreme Court.

Both West Virginia’s Manchin and North Dakota’s Heitkamp are up for re-election next year in states that voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 84 and fellow liberal Justice Stephen Breyer is 78. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), who told donors in recent days that a decision on Gorsuch “is really hard”, according to a recording obtained by the Kansas City Star. A Senate vote on confirmation is expected later next week. Justice Anthony Kennedy, the pivotal vote closest to the court’s center, is 80.

McCaskill reportedly told the donors that Gorsuch is “one of the better” nominees that Trump could have picked to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death previous year.

Nevada’s Republican Sen. Dean Heller is supporting Gorsuch’s confirmation. No Supreme Court nominee has ever been blocked by a single-party filibuster. Based upon our review of Judge Gorsuch’s record, we have concerns that he has a narrow view of rights that are protected by the Constitution, as well as a skeptical view about the importance of protecting those rights in the courtroom.

“Judge Garland didn’t even get the opportunity to be filibustered, so let’s not say this is unprecedented”, Schumer said.