GoT season 7 teaser hints long walk to the throne

HBO has released a new teaser trailer on their official YouTube page of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones season 7.

The clip is less than two minutes long and it just features Jon Snow, Daenerys and Cersei, as they take a long walk to their respective thrones.

While Cersei and Jon are seen sitting on their thrones in the Red Keep and Winterfell respectively, Daenerys appears to be sitting on a throne which is a part of an entirely new set.

The song that accompanies their long walks is Brit pop classic, Sit Down by James. They have a theme, for sure.

The promo ends with Cersei taking a cold, deep breath on the throne, and then flashes to the mysterious Night King at the end of the video.

The trailer, which dropped last night and has already amassed half a million views, mainly focuses on the three main contenders for the throne of Westeros.

Daenerys Targaryen is a natural born leader, and if the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 trailer is any indication, she’ll soon have a kingdom all her own. And the first Season 7 trailer positions Jon Snow and Daenerys not as claimants to the Iron Throne, but very almost equal powers themselves. The end is near and we can not wait for the new season to unfold. The White Walkers are preparing for an invasion, which, if successful, will sweep through the lands and leave devastation everywhere. The seventh season of Game of Thrones begins on July 17 and will be the penultimate in the popular fantasy series, based on George RR Martin’s books.

Ok, this one we’re a little shakier on. In the tease, Jon Snow says a new dialogue stating “There is only one war that matters: The Great War, and it is here”, Mashable Asia has reported.