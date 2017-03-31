Governor Bevin vetoes bill addressing mental health treatment in Ky

Republicans are now firmly in control of both chambers after winning a majority in the House of Representatives for the first time in almost 100 years.

Kentucky lawmakers have stacks of bills to consider as they start a two-day wrap-up session that will put the finishing touches on an agenda dominated by Republicans.

The veto was a shock to mental health advocates – the bill passed the Senate with three dissenting votes and with no dissent in the House.

Proponents say this legislation is an important step the state needs to take in order to better address the opioid crisis afflicting people throughout the commonwealth. But Ellen Doyle, a 52-year-old Louisville resident with schizoaffective disorder, said she spent years living on the streets before she got the treatment she needed at Bridgehaven Mental Health Services in Louisville at the urging of her family.

” Senate Joint Resolution 57, which names a number of roads in honor of people or historic events”.

Bevin, questioned by reporters at an afternoon appearance, said it’s up to lawmakers to decide whether to try to override his vetoes.

” House Bill 540: A bill that deals with regulation of drones”.

Legislative leaders said the overrides shouldn’t be construed as a rift between the Republican governor and the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

A wide-reaching education reform bill that would change how Kentucky public schools are held accountable for student progress, as well as how teachers are evaluated, has achieved final approval from the state’s General Assembly.

A bill that would allow judges to order people with mental illnesses into outpatient treatment will become law despite a veto by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. But Bevin said he vetoed this bill, Senate Bill 91, because it would allow the state to “restrict the liberty of individuals based on nothing more than a finding that they are ‘unlikely to adequately adhere to outpatient treatment on a voluntary basis'”.

That was no problem, however, as it passed 35-1.

Bevin said the bill is well-intentioned but would “set a risky precedent that would threaten the liberty of Kentucky’s citizens”.

Hoover said so far as he knows, it’s the first time in history that a Republican legislature overrode a Republican governor’s vetoes. Bevin said the naming violates the Transportation Cabinet’s policies, in part because some sections of the trail have already been named, and that might cause confusion. “We think the governor has been misinformed”.

The two chambers – as of early evening Wednesday – could not agree on two bills which were sent to conference committees to attempt to work out compromises.

Senators Ray Jones, D-Pikeville, and Robin Webb, D-Grayson, objected to Republicans’ introduction of last-minute changes to the bill that weren’t revealed until late Wednesday night. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, would require a bond to appeal a circuit court ruling in zoning disputes.

In the Senate, that’s meant tackling House amendments to Senate Bill 1, a sweeping education measure that’s been sat atop the chamber’s to-do-list for years. State Rep. David Meade, the original sponsor of the bill, withdrew the proposal and blamed the Senate. The Senate and House voted to reject the vetoes by wide margins earlier today, the second-to-last day of the General Assembly’s 2017 regular session. Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, sought to amend the bill to strip some of the AG’s powers and transfer them to the governor.