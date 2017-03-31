Green groups sue Trump administration for approving Keystone pipeline

“Instead of investing in working together to build the safest pipeline possible, they would rather use litigation to delay or stop a pipeline from being built which will continue to force crude oil to be transported by truck and train, which is significantly more unsafe and damaging to the environment”, Ekblad said in a statement.

NRDC contends that the State Department, which issued the permit, needed to update the project’s Environmental Impact Statement, under NEPA.

“Because President Trump has turned his back on the Native American community and protection of our clean water, endangered fisheries, and indeed, survival of the Planet itself, we have asked the federal courts to order him to comply with our nation’s environmental laws”, said attorney Stephan Volker.

Supporters of the project have praised the Trump administration’s granting of the permit saying the Keystone XL has been studied more than any other pipeline project in American history and will create jobs, boost local tax receipts and provide affordable oil from a friendly trade partner.

The U.S. State Department issued a permit for the project earlier this month, though Nebraska regulators still must review and decide whether to approve the proposed route through their state.

President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry, announces he’s rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline because he does not believe it serves the national interest, November 6, 2015.

Former President Barack Obama rejected the project outright in 2015, arguing it was not consistent with the country’s fight against so-called man-made warming.

Six environmental groups filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Great Falls, claiming the President relied on outdated environmental information to approve the pipeline. This Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) pipeline will carry Bakken oil to Patoka, Ill., where existing pipelines will transport it to refineries. “Indigenous peoples’ lands and waters are not here to be America’s environmental sacrifice zone”. Tar sands is a particularly dirty and high-carbon fuel. Now, with oil prices at half the levels they were in 2014 and companies like Exxon, Shell, Conoco Phillips, Total and Statoil either selling their tar sands assets or being forced to write them down, it’s clear that this fundamental assumption―and numerous major conclusions in State’s 2014 environmental review―are wrong. “Pipelines are the safest way to move this kind of product”, he said, adding that more than 5,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines are already operating in Montana.

“Today we make things right”, he said.

To be sure, the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, TransCanada Corp.

Since 1986 pipeline accidents have spilled an average of 76,000 barrels of oil and other substances per year, or more than 3 million gallons. President Trump invited TransCanada to “promptly re-submit” its application to the State Department in a January 24, 2017, Presidential Memorandum, which the company did on January 26.