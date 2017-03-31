Greensboro, other host sites still waiting for NCAA decision after HB2 repeal

North Carolina has repealed portions of the state’s controversial “bathroom bill”, including the requirement that trans people use the bathroom that matches their birth certificate, member station WUNC reports. It also says state legislators – not local government or school officials – are in charge of policy on public restrooms.

The Human Rights Campaign is critical of the repeal. The announcement came after Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings.

One of the sponsors of House Bill 2, Sen.

“If the State succumbs to this new form of economic and corporate extortion, North Carolina will be establishing a precedent and illustrating a template for future corporate extortion efforts on any number of legislative issues”, the coalition said in a statement.

North Carolina’s House and Senate are both set to convene Thursday morning.

Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said “Republican leaders are more interested in political stunts than negotiating a compromise to repeal HB2” and that any religious conscience provision like one approved in IN in 2015 “remains a deal-breaker”.

North Carolina cities, schools and other groups have submitted more than 130 bids for such events. Transgender people used the facilities of their choice without drawing attention to themselves, while laws against trespassing and indecent exposure offered sufficient security.

North Carolina hopes the passage of HB142 may bring back some major sporting events, businesses and musicians that boycotted the state after the “bathroom bill” was passed. “We were prepared to have him work with the Democrats to get Democratic support and we were going to work with our caucus to get Republican support”. Others held placards and pleaded with lawmakers to oppose the measure. Republican leaders said this would allow pending federal litigation on transgender rights to play out.

One of the protesters, the Rev. Jimmy Creech, a longtime pro-LGBT activist, said the bill was just a repackaging of House Bill 2 and would still hurt gays, lesbian and bisexual and transgender people.

After much turmoil, Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor struck an agreement late Wednesday night that repeals HB2, but it also retains a critical component of it. It restores bathroom access to pre-HB2 standards, but bans local governments from adopting their own anti-discrimination measures through 2020.

“Transgender North Carolinians are being squarely targeted by HB2 and would continue to be targeted by the provisions of this new law”, Keisling said, later adding. Performers like Bruce Springsteen canceled concerts, and the NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference and National Basketball Association have moved high-profile events. “Lawmakers must vote against this proposal, and should it reach his desk, Governor Cooper should withdraw his support and veto it”.

The passing of HB2 led to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game being moved from Charlotte to New Orleans, the first-round games in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament being moved from Greensboro to Greenville, S.C., and the ACC’s football championship game being moved from Charlotte to Orlando. The college sports governing body said it would start making decisions on host cities this week and announce them in April.

On Thursday, the North Carolina House of Representatives voted to pass a bill to repeal the law by 70 to 48.