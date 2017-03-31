STOCKHOLM, March 30 Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a smaller than expected fall in pretax profit for its fiscal first quarter and said it would launch a new separate brand in the second half of the year.

Q1 net sales rose 7% to 46.9 billion kronor, though Q1 net profit fell to 2.46 billion kronor ($278 million) from 2.54 billion kronor a year earlier, on higher discounting and slower sales, according to an H&M press release. Earlier this month, the Spanish company reported a 14% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of previous year, as well as record annual sales.

“In other markets, such as Sweden and the other Scandinavian countries, eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, China and Japan our sales developed well and we continued to take market share”, he continued.

The debut Arket store is set to open its doors in London and will launch online in 18 European markets in early autumn 2017.

However the debut brand aims to offer simple, yet timeless and functional designs, focusing on materials used, function as well as fit.

We’ve been kept in the dark since H&M Group last hinted that it had a new brand in the works, but the wait is finally over.

Like H&M’s Cos and & Other Stories brands it will sell more expensive clothes than its base brand.

Sales in the year to date haven’t lived up to H&M’s expectations, chief executive Karl-Johan Persson said in an interview, adding that a goal for annual sales growth of 10 to 15 per cent has become more challenging. Also, if you put “H&M” in front of “Arket” you sort of get “market.” Hm. “In the changes we are making advanced analytics will provide important support for decision making”, Persson said.

Select stores will also have a café featuring “new Nordic” cuisine, which will allow customers to easily shop and at the same time pick up healthy food.